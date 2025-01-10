Russia’s huge military experience could open opportunities for African nations – analyst

RABAT, January 9. /TASS/. Russia's vast military experience could provide new opportunities for African countries, including the nations where France closed its bases, said Sergey Yeledinov, a Russian analyst specializing in Africa.

"The denunciation of military treaties and the withdrawal of French contingents means that the armed forces of Senegal and the other countries of the region have embarked on a path of independence, which implies greater responsibility. While their armed forces were earlier assigned a supporting role under French supremacy, now they must address their goals and eliminate emerging threats on their own," the analyst, who has permanently lived in West Africa for more than 15 years, told TASS. "It implies deep systemic work to reform and reformat the armed forces and build the military, which they will find extremely difficult to accomplish on their own."

"Therefore, Russia's vast experience in this field, both theoretical and practical, understanding of modern warfare, a developed network of military education institutions for training personnel in all areas, a developed defense industry, experience of international cooperation, including, of course, the African experience - all this opens up new opportunities for African countries. In addition, Russia's experience is not only capable of creating favorable conditions for increasing the defense capability of African countries, but also provides an opportunity to open wide horizons for comprehensive cooperation between Russia and the countries of the continent," the analyst said.

In the past few years, France has withdrawn troops from Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger. In November 2024, Senegalese President Bassirou Dioumaye Faye announced that France would have to close its military bases in the African country. In late December, the French military base in Chad was handed over to the domestic armed forces as part of France's military withdrawal from the African country. On December 31, Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara announced that France will pull its troops out of the country.