Germany plans to train 10,000 more Ukrainian troops this year — Defense Minister

BERLIN, January 9. /TASS/. Germany plans to train an additional 10,000 Ukrainian servicemen this year, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters on the sidelines of the Ramstein-format contact group on military aid to Ukraine, according to the N-tv channel.

"In the new year, we will continue training Ukrainian troops. Our goal is [to train] 10,000 soldiers this year as well," he said.

According to the minister, over 19,000 Ukrainian troops have already received training in Germany.

Germany is the second-largest supplier of weapons to Ukraine after the United States. So far, Germany has allocated or vowed to allocate a total of about 28 billion euros. According to its 2025 budget, Germany is supposed to provide about four billion euros for military aid to Ukraine this year, which is half of what it provided last year. However, the budget has still not been approved by the Bundestag.