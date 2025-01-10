Death toll of shooting in Montenegro grows to 13 — report

BELGRADE, January 10. /TASS/. The death toll of the shooting in Cetinje, Montenegro, has increased to 13 after one person succumbed to his injuries, the RTCG TV channel reported citing the Montenegro Clinical Center.

"48 hours ago, the patient displayed signs of minor improvement. However, after that, their general state deteriorated and got complicated, which led to death," the center’s press office said. Dejan Kokotovic, 40, was hospitalized on January 1 and underwent an emergency surgery.

Thus, the death toll of the shooting in Cetinje has increased to 13, two of the victims being children. Head of the Ministry of the Interior Danilo Saranovic said that the shooter, Aco Martinovic attempted suicide after getting surrounded by the police, who offered him to surrender. He died on the way to the hospital. 3 people injured in the shooting remain in hospitals.

Prime Minister of Montenegro Milojko Spaic announced after the January 3 emergency meeting of the National Security Council that the authorities intend to pass a new firearms law and check all issued carry permissions until January 1, 2026, as well as to carry out an event on voluntary surrender of illegal firearms. January 2, 3 and 4 were declared days of mourning in Montenegro.