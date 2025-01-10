Ukrainian HIMARS strike hits supermarket in Donetsk

DONETSK, January 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has attacked a supermarket in Donetsk’s Kievsky district, likely using a HIMARS multiple rocket launcher, a source in the security services told TASS.

"It is believed that a HIMARS system was used to strike the Moloko supermarket in the Kievsky district," the source said. "Four people were injured."

The supermarket is located in a two-story building in the Shakhtyor square area. Additionally, windows of several apartment buildings, a high-rise office building, and an institute nearby, as well as at least ten cars, were damaged.