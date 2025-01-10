Japan sanctions 11 individuals, 54 entities in Russia, some companies in 7 other countries

TOKYO, January 10. /TASS/. Japan imposed sanctions against 11 individuals and 54 companies in Russia, as well as dozens of companies in some other countries, according to a cabinet decision released on Friday.

The measures freeze the assets of such individuals as Pavel Marinychev, chief of Russian diamond producer Alrosa; Vladimir Artyakov, first deputy director general at Rostec State Corporation; Sergey Petrov, chief of PSV Technologies; Dmitry Nikulin, vice president of CMRBank; Grigory Grigoriev, director general of Novelco logistics company; Igor Afanasiev, head of Elektromashina; Ruslan Bulatov, director general of Testkomplekt; Andrey Kazazayev, head of Degtyarev Plant; Vasily Shupranov, head of Nizhny Novgorod Machine Building Plant; Rafael Gazaryan, identified as the owner of Rafort; and Alexey Budnev, identified as the owner of Tekhnologiya.

In terms of organizations, the measures target Moscow Institute of Thermal Technology, NPO Mashinostroyeniya, Aleksin Chemical Plant, Design Bureau Turbina, All-Russian Scientific Research Institute of Radio Engineering, the Interstate Joint Stock Corporation Vympel, Granit Enterprise, which is a subsidiary of Almaz-Antey, Klimovsk Specialized Ammunition Plant, Mari Machine Building Plant, the Kazan and Tambov gunpowder factories, the Russian Institute of Radionavigation and Time, CMRBank, RFK Bank and Timer Bank, among other entities.

Eight people including Violetta Prigozhina were struck down from the list of sanctioned persons.

Export restrictions are imposed against another 22 companies and organizations in Russia. The same measures apply to 18 companies in China, 1 in UAE, 1 in Kazakhstan, 2 in Kyrgyzstan, 1 in Thailand and 8 in Turkey. Assets of one North Korean national and Georgia’s MRB Bank were ordered frozen.

Also, Japan banned the export to Russia of a substance called capsaicin and 335 types of other goods, including vehicles parts, small motorcycles and tools.

The Japanese government imposed several packages of sanctions against Russia after the start of the special military operation in Ukraine. According to Russian Ambassador to Japan Nikolay Nozdrev, Tokyo essentially went for a complete dismantling of relations with one of its main neighbors, deciding that the costs of it would be less than the benefits of joining the anti-Russian campaign launched by the West. In late December 2024, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said at a meeting with Japanese Ambassador to Moscow Akira Muto that the resumption of dialogue between the countries would not be possible unless Tokyo really reconsidered its anti-Russian policy.