Germany to supply Ukraine with almost 50 missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems in 2025

BERLIN, January 10. /TASS/. Germany is set to provide Ukraine with another six IRIS-T air defense systems and almost 50 missiles for them this year, the German Defense Ministry said.

"The already promised IRIS-T systems will be delivered in 2025. What’s new: Germany will provide almost 50 guided missiles for IRIS-T systems," the ministry wrote on X.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told reporters on the sidelines of a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Ramstein that the missiles were originally intended for the Bundeswehr, but it was later decided to send them to Kiev.

"We will first supply Ukraine before we replenish our stocks," he said.

According to Pistorius, Germany will also deploy two Patriot air defense systems and 200 servicemen to Poland in the coming weeks to protect a logistics center handling supplies to Ukraine for an expected six months.

Germany, the second-largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the US, has committed a total of about 28 billion euros in past and future spending on military support to Kiev. In the 2025 budget proposal, the country allocated 4 billion euros for the support, half the amount it spent this year. However, the Bundestag has yet to greenlight the budget proposal.