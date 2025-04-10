Restoration of air service with the US to facilitate business ties — Russian ambassador

ISTANBUL, April 10. /TASS/. The resumption of the direct air service between Russia and the United States will facilitate the expansion of business ties between the countries and communications between the people, Russian Ambassador to Washington Alexander Darchiev told reporters.

"It was also stressed that the restart of the direct air service between Moscow and Washington would facilitate the expansion of business ties, communications between societies and people," the ambassador said after the second round of Russia-US consultations.

Moscow and Washington will work on the initiatives presented in Istanbul in time for a new round of consultations, Darchiev added.