Biden calls Los Angeles wildfires worst in California’s history

WASHINGTON, January 10. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden described the wildfires in California that are affecting an area of about 27,000 acres as the worst ever in that state.

"This is the most widespread, devastating fire in California's history," Biden said on Thursday.

According to Biden, the US authorities are sending additional crews and aircraft to California to combat the flames. Fire crews and aircraft from Canada are coming to the aid, he said.

About 360,000 people have been evacuated, according to the US president.

Asked about disaster response costs, Biden told reporters it will be a huge amount, but didn’t offer an exact number.

According to the latest reports, five major wildfires are raging in Los Angeles County, with flames engulfing a total of almost 27,000 acres of land. The blazes killed at least six people and gutted over 5,000 structures, including some in the county’s most posh districts. Local authorities have requested the assistance of firefighters from neighboring counties, as well as emergency services from the states of Washington, Oregon, and Nevada, but the flames haven’t yet been brought under control.

According to AccuWeather, the damage and economic losses from the fires will range from $52 billion to $57 billion. The Financial Times reported, citing data from JPMorgan, that expectations of economic losses stemming from the fires are reaching $50 billion, while insured losses could exceed $20 billion.