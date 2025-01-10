Shifts towards US, Russian presidents’ contacts to emerge after Trump’s inauguration

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Shifts towards a possible meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President-elect Donald Trump may emerge only after the latter's inauguration on January 20, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

According to him, Russia proceeds from the mutual desire of such contacts both on behalf of Moscow and Washington.

"There are still no specifics," Peskov said at a news briefing commenting on media speculations regarding possible dates of contacts between the Russian and US presidents. "We proceed from the mutual readiness for such meetings."

"Apparently, there will be some movements in this direction after Trump enters the Oval Cabinet [in the White House]," he added.