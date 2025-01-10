MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army’s major routes of supplying ammunition to Chasov Yar in the Donetsk region are under the gunfire control of Russian troops, the operational headquarters chief with the call sign Chukcha from the Melody Reconnaissance Center of the Espanola Volunteer Brigade within Russia’s Battlegroup South told TASS on Friday.

"The basic logistics and supply routes to Chasov Yar are under the gunfire control of our troops," he said.

The Russian serviceman said earlier on Friday that the Ukrainian combat group in Chasov Yar was complaining about a shortage of artillery shells and military personnel.