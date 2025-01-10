Slovak parliament deputy speaker to visit Moscow on January 12 — press office

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The Deputy Speaker of the Slovak National Council (unicameral parliament) and leader of the Slovak National Party Andrej Danko will travel to Moscow on January 12, Zuzana Skopcova, spokeswoman for the party, told TASS.

"[The visit is scheduled] for Sunday," she said.

Earlier, Danko stated that a delegation from the Slovak parliament would travel to Russia in January and announced meetings with Russia’s Federation Council (upper chamber of the Russian parliament) Speaker Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma (lower chamber of the Russian parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, and other Russian officials. The discussions would primarily focus on exploring prospects for Russian-Slovak collaboration in the energy sector, the deputy speaker emphasized.

Danko, who served as the speaker of the Slovak National Council from 2016 to 2020, played an active role in the parliamentary friendship group with Russia and has visited the country multiple times. Danko highlighted having strong ties in Russia and pledged to leverage these valuable connections to benefit his country and bolster its energy security during this period of heightened volatility.