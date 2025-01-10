Russia maintains its firm position on Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia’s stance on the resolution of the Ukrainian conflict is well-known and remains unchanged, as stated by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"Russia’s negotiation terms are well-known to everyone. When it comes to the Ukrainian conflict, our position is consistent, very clear, and it has repeatedly been voiced by the president. It is well-understood by everyone, taking the situation on the ground into account," the spokesman said.

Peskov reminded that Putin had outlined it in detail in June 2024, when addressing the Russian Foreign Ministry. At the time, the Russian leader specified four conditions. Among them were the withdrawal of the Ukrainian troops from Donbass and Novorossiya and Kiev’s rejection of joining NATO. Russia also considers it necessary to have all Western sanctions against it lifted and to establish the non-bloc and nuclear-free status of Ukraine.