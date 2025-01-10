PREVIEW: Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to take office third time on Friday

CARACAS, January 10. /TASS/. Venezuela's incumbent President Nicolas Maduro is scheduled to start his third term on Friday that will last to 2031.

Russia will be represented at the inauguration ceremony by State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin.

Maduro won a presidential election on July 28, mustering 51.95% of the vote. The Venezuelan leader received congratulations on his victory from such countries as Russia, Bolivia, Honduras, Iran, China, Cuba and Nicaragua. Some other countries including the US have not recognized Maduro's re-election and regard his main rival in the election, extreme right-wing opposition leader Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia, as the alleged president-elect.