Trump’s territorial claims signal his neo-Fascist drift, Chinese expert warns

SHANGHAI, January 10. /TASS/. The United States will continue its foreign expansion as long as its national power permits, while recent comments from US President-elect Donald Trump regarding Greenland, Canada, and the Panama Canal could suggest a shift toward neo-Fascism, a trend that the world should closely monitor, Wang Wen, dean of the Chongyang Institute for Financial Studies at Renmin University of China (RDCY), told TASS.

"In Trump’s view, expanding into Canada, Greenland, and Panama would not be difficult. On one hand, Trump seeks to raise the stakes in his foreign policy endeavors to secure essential economic and material gains," the expert said. "On the other hand, Canada, Greenland, and Panama are militarily and economically weak. The United States may potentially obtain more territory through acquisitions and referendums. In this context, Trump is already edging toward neo-Fascism. This is a development the entire world should be watching," he continued.

According to Wang, the United States has long embraced expansionist policies, securing its present-day territory over the past 200 years through purchases and economic pressure. "Even after World War II, US expansion into foreign seas and territories did not cease," he noted.

"As long as its national power permits, the United States will continue its foreign expansion. As an independent US president, Trump naturally aims to achieve significant success during his brief four-year term," Wang speculated.

Earlier, Trump suggested that the United States might seek control over the Panama Canal unless its usage terms are renegotiated. The Republican also voiced a desire for Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, to become part of the United States, citing national security concerns. Additionally, the future US president has actively proposed turning Canada into the United States' 51st state.