Trump looking to conceal NATO defeat in Europe with threats to Canada, Greenland — weekly

BUENOS AIRES, January 10. /TASS/. Statements from US President-elect Donald Trump regarding Canada, Greenland, and the Panama Canal are highly imperialistic and aim to obscure the US and NATO’s defeat in Europe, Lido Iacomino, a columnist for Tiempo Argentino, believes.

"[Trump] needs <...> some resounding triumph to create a deceptive screen for what lies ahead," the reporter wrote in an opinion piece. "Trump comes to negotiate the defeat of NATO (read North America) in Europe, and, above all, amid the geopolitical battle for global hegemony, against the Russian-Chinese alliance," he maintained.

According to the expert, Trump will have to play the role of a "signer of the [US] defeat papers." "Today, capitalism, after the era of American-style globalization, is undergoing its inevitable failure and decline," Iacomino concluded.

Earlier, Trump announced plans for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

On January 7, the US president-elect suggested that Greenland, an autonomous Danish territory, should become part of the United States, citing national security concerns and protection from Chinese and Russian threats. During his first term in 2019, Trump said that the United States was looking to buy Greenland. Both now and back then, the island and the kingdom dismissed the idea as absurd. Additionally, the future US president has actively proposed turning Canada into the United States' 51st state.