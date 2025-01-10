Houthi-controlled capital of Yemen comes under attack — TV

DOHA, January 10. /TASS/. The Yemeni capital, Sana’a, which is under Houthi control, has been attacked, the rebel-controlled Al Masirah television reported.

According to the TV channel, the attack on facilities near Al Sabeen Square was launched when Houthi supporters were gathering for a rally of support to the population of the Gaza Strip.

According to the Al Yemen television channel, an electricity plant in Sana’a’s southern suburbs was attacked by Israel.

Al Arabiya TV reported earlier in the day that the United States had delivered at least 12 airstrikes on Houthi underground facilities in the Amran governorates and rebel positions in the Saada governorate. No deaths among either civilians or the military were reported, the Al Mayadeen television channel said.

Following the escalation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict in the Gaza Strip, the Houthis warned that they would launch strikes on Israeli territory while barring ships associated with the Jewish state from passing through the waters of the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait until Tel Aviv ceased its military operation against Palestinian radical group Hamas in the embattled enclave. Since mid-November 2023, dozens of civilian ships have been attacked by the Houthi in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

In response to Ansar Allah's actions, the US authorities announced the creation of an international coalition and preparations for an operation codenamed Prosperity Guardian, expected to ensure freedom of navigation and protection of ships in the Red Sea. Since then, the United States and the United Kingdom have been regularly delivering strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen.