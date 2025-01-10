Russia’s Malka heavy artillery gun can wipe out enemy armor with one shot — Rostec

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia’s 203mm 2S7M Malka heavy self-propelled artillery gun is capable of wiping out bridges and enemy armor with one shot, the state tech corporation Rostec said on Friday.

"A tremendous impact and the detonation of nearly 20 kg of explosives create a powerful destruction effect. It is capable of wiping out even concrete-made fortifications, structures, bridges, river crossings and other installations. Heavy munitions leave craters of up to seven meters in the ground and tear armor to pieces. Each projectile scatters a mass of fragments over a considerable radius," Rostec said in a statement.

The Malka heavy artillery gun is a priority target for the enemy in the area of the special military operation in Ukraine, and Russian artillery crews accomplish their combat objectives as quickly as possible, minimizing the time of their deployment to the position to avoid an adversary counterattack, the state tech corporation explained.

Earlier, the commander of a Malka artillery gun engaged in the fighting in the Avdeyevka frontline area in the Donbass region told about the gun’s capability of making "buildings fold down" and destroying armor even if hitting close to it.

The Malka motorized artillery system is an upgrade of the 2S7 Pion self-propelled cannon developed in the 1980s and considered among the world’s most powerful artillery guns to date. The Malka is designed to strike major enemy targets and installations in the tactical defense depth beyond the frontline. The gun has a rate of fire of up to 2.5 rounds per minute and can engage targets at a range of about 50 km.