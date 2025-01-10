Russia’s PM Mishustin to visit Vietnam next week

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will pay an official visit to Vietnam on January 14-15, the Russian cabinet announced.

"On January 14-15, 2025, an official visit by the Russian head of government, Mikhail Mishustin, to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam will be held," the cabinet said in a statement.

Meetings and talks with General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam, the country’s president Luong Cuong, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and Chairman of the National Assembly Tran Thanh Man are scheduled to take place.

A wide range of issues related to the two countries’ ties, including cooperation in the spheres of trade, economy, science, technology, and culture as well as humanitarian issues are planned to be discussed at talks. The focus will be on the implementation of agreements reached during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s state visit to Vietnam.

The Russian leader was on a state visit to the republic in June 2024. More than 10 documents were signed following Putin’s talks with his Vietnamese counterpart, the general secretary of the Communist party, Vietnam’s prime minister and head of parliament, including an agreement on cooperation in higher education, a program of cooperation between the two countries’ justice ministries, tax and customs services and in other fields.