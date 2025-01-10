MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Kiev will receive additional military aid packages worth $2 billion following a Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Ramstein, Vladimir Zelensky said.

"We had a very good meeting and a very good result, plus $2 billion dollars of additional aid packages for Ukraine," he was quoted as saying by the Ukrainian news outlet Novosti Live.

Zelensky noted the importance of the strategy to support Kiev in 2025 that was approved during the event.

Ukraine regularly asks for additional military assistance from its Western partners, occasionally criticizing them for delays and insufficient amount of supplies. That’s how Kiev attempts to shift the blame for failures of Ukrainian forces onto its allies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that supplies of more weapons to Kiev will not change the situation on the battlefield, but will only cause the conflict to last longer.