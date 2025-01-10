MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russian forces have repelled Ukrainian units and entered production floors No. 3 and 4 of a fire-retardant factory in Chasov Yar in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The chief of operational staff at the Melody reconnaissance center of the Espanola Volunteer Brigade of Russia’s Battlegroup South, identified by the call sign Chukcha, reported to TASS that "paratroopers from the 98th division began 2025 by storming the hangars of the Chasov Yar fire-retardant factory." Currently, Russian troops are advancing in the industrial zone on the factory’s southeastern side, having launched an attack on Ukrainian positions from the northwestern flank.

"Having established bridgeheads in both directions and using them for a successful advance, our forces managed to push the enemy out of most of the buildings adjacent to production floor No. 3 and from two sides entered the factory floor itself, which is the citadel’s key defense hub, being the largest and most fortified building in the factory," the serviceman explained.

According to him, "the new year started off as a failure for Ukrainian troops in the town’s northern district as well." "The Rus assault team of the 88th Espanola Volunteer Brigade, supported by Espanola snipers, was engaged there, as well as fighters from the 200th motorized rifle brigade, who played a key role in the assault. Currently, the fighters from the 200th brigade are controlling two-thirds of the district, having captured production floor No. 4 of the Chasov Yar factory," the serviceman added.

Fierce fighting continues in the town’s northern district, with the adversary retaining several streets in the district’s western part and nearby woods. "Our drones are constantly scanning the skies above the enemy, and artillery is immediately striking the targets they identify. That said, Ukrainian propaganda is explaining the failed defense by the lack of shells and unmanned aerial vehicles," he noted.