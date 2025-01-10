MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces command is sending units consisting of ex-convicts to hold the city of Chasov Yar, a Russian officer with the call sign Chukcha, chief of staff at the Espanola volunteer brigade’s Melodia scout center within Battlegroup South, told TASS.

"The Zelensky regime has no intention of abandoning the city. According to intelligence reports, it’s now up to some 'fabled warriors' to hold the city. <...> This is what Ukrainian propaganda calls these convicts who are destined to become the latest cannon fodder in the trenches of another Russian city," he pointed out.

The fighter said earlier that the Kiev forces stationed in Chasov Yar were complaining about ammunition and troop shortages as the Russian military had fire control of the Ukrainian army’s main supply routes leading to the city.