Russia says its T-80BM tanks destroyed Ukrainian strongpoint, infantry

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. T-80BM tanks of the battlegroup West destroyed a Ukrainian strongpoint, an ammunition depot and troops as part of the special operation, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

The ministry shared a video of the combat mission.

"This time the crews of T-80BM tanks of the battlegroup West destroyed a Ukrainian strongpoint, an ammunition depot and manpower in one of the areas of the special military operation. The crews of the T-80BM tanks, took off on a combat mission and quickly arrived at the covered firing positions using the folds in the terrain. It took the crews a minimum of time to fire accurate shots at the identified targets," the ministry said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, tank crews of the battlegroup West are on the forward edge of the special operation and provide support to Russian motorized rifle and assault units, inflicting powerful fire strikes on the enemy.

"Fire is adjusted with the help of unmanned aerial vehicles, whose their cameras record hits. Tanks practice firing from covered firing positions and direct fire. They successfully hit targets located at a considerable distance and out of direct line of sight," the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry also said that firing commands come from the command and observation post, which also adjust tank fire if necessary.

"The firing adjustments are carried out in real time. Operators of unmanned aerial vehicles help with that. As they fire from covered firing positions, tanks mostly target observation posts, ammunition depots and clusters of troops," the ministry said.