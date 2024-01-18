Ukraine is essentially doomed to Afghanistan’s fate, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, January 18. /TASS/. Ukraine is doomed to the fate of Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya and other countries where the United States and its allies have been "staging adventures," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a news conference on the achievements of Russian diplomacy in 2023.

"Where has there been a similar turn of events before? Afghanistan. The Americans spent 20 years there. Did that period last as long as they needed or as long as it was possible? What did they accomplish there? Or take Iraq, Libya and any other countries where the US and its satellites staged adventures," Lavrov said.

"Where has the situation turned for the better? Where has democracy for the sake of which it was all started been established?" Lavrov wondered. "Ukraine, unfortunately, is doomed to the same fate, because while relying on the patron, staying unaware that patron cares only about himself, not about you at all, you cannot expect that the interests of your people will somehow be taken into account," he stressed.

"As usual, those who learn the lessons of life are few. They [in the West] will support Kiev. They used to say - 'as long as we have to.' Now they are already saying - 'as long as possible.'" This nuance reflects a slight change in their assessment of the situation. But for God's sake, it's up to them to decide," Lavrov concluded.