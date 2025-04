MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Brent oil futures with delivery in June 2025 dropped below $70 per barrel at the London-based ICE for the first time since March 19 of this year, according to exchange data.

Brent prices tumbled 6.64% to $69.97 per barrel.

WTI oil futures with the settlement in May 2025 declined by 7.18% to $66.56 a barrel at the same time.