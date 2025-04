NEW YORK, April 3. /TASS/. Key indices on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) plummeted in early trading hours amid retaliatory customs duties introduced by the US administration the day before.

The Dow Jones fell by 2.97% to 40,973.24 points.

The S&P 500 tumbled 3.42% to 5,476.93 points. The Nasdaq dropped to 16,786.47 points, down 4.63%.