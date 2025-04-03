Russia considers strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities unacceptable — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. External threats to bomb Iran's nuclear energy infrastructure are unacceptable, such actions entail irreversible radiological and humanitarian consequences for the whole world, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"We have repeatedly said that the use of military force methods by Iran's opponents in the context of settlement is illegal and unacceptable. The threats coming from the outside to carry out, for example, the bombing of Iran's nuclear energy infrastructure, which will inevitably lead to large-scale and irreversible radiological and humanitarian consequences for the entire Middle East region and the world as a whole, are simply unacceptable," she said.

"We are committed to finding viable, sustainable negotiated solutions that address Western prejudices and misunderstandings about Iran's nuclear program, while taking due account of Tehran's legitimate interests in the peaceful use of nuclear energy, which stem from Iran's participation in the Non-Proliferation Treaty," the diplomat added.