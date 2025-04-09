Vulin sees Russia as Serbia’s 'only steadfast historical ally'

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. Serbian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksandar Vulin said he sees Russia as Serbia’s "only steadfast historical ally."

"Our only steadfast historical ally is Russia," he said in an interview with TASS.

A source earlier told TASS that the European Union started a process of imposing sanctions on Vulin following his speech in the European Parliament on Wednesday, where he commented on relations with Brussels and Moscow. According to the person, Brussels is also demanding that Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic remove Vulin from the country’s next cabinet.