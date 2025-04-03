Russia to reopen embassy in Niger in 2025, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Moscow will "definitely" reopen its embassy in Niger in 2025, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Nigerien counterpart Bakary Yaou Sangare.

"With your assistance, we will complete the organizational work to reestablish our embassy very soon. We will definitely do it in 2025," he noted.

Lavrov also congratulated the people of Niger on the election of Niger Football Federation President Djibrilla Hamidou Hima to the FIFA Council. "We expect that he will contribute to ensuring a truly depoliticized nature of the International Federation of Football Associations’ activities," the top Russian diplomat stressed.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following the meeting that Lavrov had reaffirmed Moscow’s determination to "continue providing the necessary assistance to Niger in countering the threat of terrorism, ensuring domestic stability and security and resolving issues related to social and economic development."

Earlier, the top Russian diplomat held four-party talks with the foreign ministers of Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, which make up the Alliance of Sahel States.