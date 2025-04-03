Eight OPEC+ countries to increase oil production growth to 411,000 barrels daily — OPEC

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Eight OPEC+ countries participating in voluntary oil production cuts made the decision to change the production schedule and boost oil production in May by 411,000 barrels daily, OPEC said on its website.

The final production plan corresponds to the initial three-month plan for production increase, OPEC said.

The opportunity to expedite oil production restoration appeared owing to continuing oil market recovery and the positive outlook, OPEC said. Gradual production growth may be suspended or canceled depending on market conditions, the organization added.