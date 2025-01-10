Russia sees discord in Western approaches to aid for Kiev — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Russia observes disagreements in Western countries' approaches to providing aid to Ukraine, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, commenting on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s decision to block a new aid package for Kiev.

"We can see growing contradictions and emerging disagreements regarding the prospects, modalities, and effectiveness of further assistance," he said. "Of course, we are closely monitoring this process," the spokesman added.

Peskov noted that Western countries "continue to declare their political will to further support Ukraine." "The United States, under its current leadership, with just ten days remaining in office, intends to do everything possible to prolong the war. Naturally, European countries are following this general approach," Peskov added.

Der Spiegel earlier reported, citing sources, that Scholz was blocking the allocation to Kiev of an additional military aid package worth €3 billion, which was being promoted by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius.