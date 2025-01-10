Acquiring Greenland to become 'bad deal' for Trump — Politico

BRUSSELS, January 10. /TASS/. The hypothetical acquisition of Greenland, rich with mineral resources, will become a "bad deal" for US President-elect Donald Trump because the US is already "getting all it wants" from this strategically important island, Politico said.

According to the media outlet, "grabbing Greenland – whether by purchase or force – wouldn’t really improve Washington’s outlook." The US’ objectives in Greenland are well met today, Politico pointed out. Its Pituffik Space Base (formerly known as Thule Air Base) "is an essential military site for early warning systems and air power over the Arctic region." The White House also blocked the sale of a large rare-earth ore deposit in Greenland to China, Politico reiterated.

Greenland’s government said in a statement that it "looks forward to establishing contact" with the Trump administration. According to the statement, "Greenland looks forward to working with the incoming US administration and other NATO allies to ensure security and stability in the Arctic region."

Copenhagen also foots the bill for about half of the island’s budget, "somewhere between $750 million to $1 billion a year," Jon Rahbek-Clemmensen, associate professor at the Royal Danish Defense College, told Politico. "Donald Trump doesn’t like bad deals, right?" the expert said, emphasizing that "the US is already getting what it wants. And it's cheap."

Trump said on January 7 that Greenland should join the United States in order to ensure national security and protection against the Chinese and Russian threats. Trump said during his first presidential term back in 2019 that the US could purchase Greenland, which is currently part of Denmark and has broad autonomy rights.