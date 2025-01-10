Trump says meeting with Putin being set up

NEW YORK, January 10. /TASS/. US President-elect Donald Trump announced preparations for a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"He wants to meet, and we are setting it up," Trump told reporters, according to Fox News. "He has said that even publicly and we have to get that [Ukrainian conflict] over with."

There are also efforts to arrange a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Trump said.

Trump earlier said he would like to hold talks with Putin and suggested that this could happen within six months after he took office.

Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the US had not formally requested a meeting yet.