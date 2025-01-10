Russia says its Msta-B howitzer destroyed Ukrainian command post in Krasnoarmeisk area

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. The crew of an 2A65 Msta-B towed howitzer of the battlegroup Center destroyed a Ukrainian command post in the Krasnoarmeisk area of the special military operation using a Krasnopol-M2 high-precision munition, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"Having received target coordinates from the battlegroup’s reconnaissance units and drone operators, the crew of am Msta-B gun's performed targeting and destroyed a cluster of Ukrainian manpower at a distance of more than 15 kilometers with precise fire. After accomplishing the combat mission, the servicemen camouflaged the gun and promptly took cover. Fire adjustment and confirmation of target destruction was performed by an Orlan-30 drone," the ministry said in a statement.

To hit the targets, the servicemen of the artillery crew used a Krasnopol-M2 new-generation precision munition.

"The use of this munition enables high precision of artillery strikes," the statement said.