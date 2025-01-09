MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The General Staff of the Ukrainian armed forces has stated that the situation remains challenging for their side along the entire line of combat engagement.

"The situation on the frontline remains difficult," it said in a statement posted on the Ukrainian General Staff Telegram channel.

Earlier, the Kiev regime reported the forced retreat to the Dnepropetrovsk Region from the Donetsk People’s Republic’s (DPR) territories controlled by Ukraine to the "final line of defense" in that area.

Recently, Ukrainian commanders of various ranks have been consistently describing the current situation on the frontline as challenging.

On December 14, 2024, Ukrainian Army Commander-in-Chief Alexander Syrsky said in a phone conversation with Chief of the UK Defense Staff Admiral Tony Radakin that the situation remained "extremely tense" on the front.

On December 16, Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov noted that since the onset of the special military operation, Ukrainian losses have amounted to almost one million troops.