Moscow seeks to resolve, not freeze Ukraine conflict — envoy to UK

LONDON, January 10. /TASS/. Moscow is interested in a long-term solution to the problems that led to the conflict in Ukraine rather than in freezing it, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said in an interview with British historian Geoffrey Roberts published on the embassy's social media.

"The optimistic view [on the possibility of restoring relations between Russia and the West] is of course present, but one should understand that the thing is that we do not want a freeze of the conflict. The freeze of the conflict will not resolve any of the outstanding problems <...> just in front of us. We will need a durable solution to the crisis that should involve, of course, all things once and forever, because we do not a repetition of it," Kelin said, discussing a peaceful settlement in Ukraine.

The ambassador noted that Moscow would need to resolve contradictions with the Ukrainian government in order to restore "security, prosperity, normal cooperation, normal trade, normal human relationship" in Europe. Kelin emphasized the need to ensure full respect for the rights of Russian-speaking citizens of Ukraine and the inadmissibility of discriminatory practices in the 21st century.

There are "fears that Russia intends to conquer more terrain in Europe, about the Baltics, and all of that, and to go all across Ukraine. It is nonsense. It is just to scare the population, to scare the public here in order to depict Russia as a real enemy and aggressor," Kelin said, calling the accusations against Russia constantly appearing in Western media "a hate speech."

According to the envoy, future economic and political cooperation between Russia and Ukraine is inevitable. "It's important that Ukraine will stay neutral, because otherwise it will be under the umbrella of NATO and the European Union, and it will be dictated what to do," the ambassador emphasized. "In case of Ukraine being in the European Union, agriculture will be destroyed, industry as well, because they're not interested," Kelin continued. Vladimir Zelensky is already offering the West resources to make a profit on, the ambassador emphasized.

According to the diplomat, Russia does not want its neighbor to turn into a "de-industrialized, de-agriculturalized country" and advocates that Ukraine should be "a sovereign and independent state, having relationship with everybody, including Russia."