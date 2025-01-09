Trump’s team yet undecided on Ukraine conflict settlement plan — FT

LONDON, January 9. /TASS/. The team of US President-elect Donald Trump is yet to shape its strategy of resolving the crisis in Ukraine, the Financial Times (FT) newspaper wrote, citing European officials who met with members of Trump’s inner circle in the past weeks.

In the absence of a clear and definite plan, Trump’s administration may continue to provide assistance to the Kiev government after Trump’s inauguration, due on January 20.

"The whole [Trump] team is obsessed with strength and looking strong, so they’re recalibrating the Ukraine approach," one of the source was quoted as saying. He added that the incoming administration was also wary of comparisons being made with Joe Biden’s "calamitious withdrawal" from Afghanistan, and would not like to see it repeated in Ukraine.

During his election campaign, Trump repeatedly stated that, if elected, he intends to resolve the conflict in Ukraine within 24 hours. However, he admitted on January 7, that the settlement process may take longer, expressing hopes that his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the subject, among other issues, will take place much earlier than six months following his inauguration. Trump’s appointee as special envoy for Ukrainian settlement, Keith Kellogg, told Fox News in an interview that the aim was to stop the conflict in "100 days".

In turn, British Foreign Secretary David Lammy believes that a settlement of the Ukraine conflict mediated by Donald Trump’s administration may be achieved as early as the end of April.