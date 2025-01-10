EU transfers €3 bln to Ukraine as another tranche of G7 loan — EC

BRUSSELS, January 10. /TASS/. The EU transferred €3 billion to Ukraine as another tranche of the G7 loan backed by incomes from reinvestment of frozen Russian assets, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote on the X social network.

"Today, we deliver €3 billion to Ukraine, the 1st payment of the EU part of the G7 loan," she wrote.

In turn, the head of European diplomacy Kaja Kallas also specified in X that this loan "will be repaid with the proceeds from Russian frozen assets." According to her, "this will support Ukraine’s economy and free up Ukrainian money for defense."

The G7 loan program for Ukraine backed by interests from Russian assets amounts to up to 45 bln euros or up to $50 bln. According to the EU Council Resolution published in the Official Journal of the EU, this loan is allocated for a period of 40 years. This means that the EU countries promised their G7 partners - the US, the UK, Canada and Japan - that over 200 bln euros of Russian sovereign assets blocked in European jurisdictions will not be released under any circumstances for at least four decades.