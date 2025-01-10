LUGANSK, January 10. /TASS/. Russian artillery men have disrupted a secret rotation attempt of Ukrainian troops near Belogorovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"Objective control of the Belogorovka sector of the line of engagement showed an enemy group (nearly a company) moving toward the Ukrainian frontline positions. Judging from the nature of actions, gear and other data, it was established that Ukrainian militants were planning secret rotation maneuvers. The data was promptly sent to the command, and an artillery strike on the target was launched," he said.

The Russian artillery men wiped out part of the enemy group, Marochko specified. The surviving Ukrainian soldiers "fled in the opposite direction from the positions, without providing assistance to those wounded," as they also abandoned ammunition, grenade launchers and other property, he added.