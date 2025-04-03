Russia takes US threats about BRICS activities seriously yet calmly — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Moscow treats threats on the part of Washington about activities by BRICS and its member states seriously but composedly, Russian Deputy Foreign Ministry and Russia’s Sherpa in the group Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with the International Affairs journal.

"If one talks about some threats directed at BRICS and its member countries by the US administration, then our attitude is serious but composed. We patiently explain that we are not developing any alternatives to the dollar within the BRICS framework. We are simply talking about modernizing the accounting and finance architecture in such a way that our interaction within the BRICS framework does not suffer from violations by some players who are essentially abusing their monopoly in this sphere in order to cause harm to somebody," he said.

The senior Russian diplomat noted that "some groundwork" has already been laid in that sphere and Russia hopes that new progress will be achieved during Brazil’s BRICS chairmanship. Replying to a question as to whether the importance of BRICS will diminish with the fostering of bilateral ties between Russia and the US, Ryabkov pointed out that he did not see any connection between these two spheres.

"The group has gained momentum both from the point of view of ensuring increasingly more tangible practical results in various spheres and of its own expansion, increasing the potential of interacting with partner countries. Our BRICS today has a modern image and is recognized not only among the residents of its member states but also in the international community," Ryabkov emphasized.