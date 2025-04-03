EU, US businesses quietly engaged with SPIEF for years — Kremlin

MOSCOW, April 3. /TASS/. Companies from the EU and the US showed interest in participating in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in the past, but kept this under the radar because they feared public backlash, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Foreign companies from Europe and the US have shown interest in previous years. For obvious reasons, they are not very keen to publicize their participation, but a number of companies have remained quietly engaged," he said.

Peskov suggested that "some new companies might also begin to show interest now."

"They are all welcome at the forum. It is open specifically to those who are interested in economic cooperation," he added.

Earlier, the organizers of SPIEF published a statement on the forum’s website that several American companies would take part in the forum in St. Petersburg this year. Applications have already been received, they said, a sign that these companies are interested in dialogue and cooperation.

The St. Petersburg International Economic Forum will be held on June 18-21, 2025. The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the event.