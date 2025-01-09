Musk looking for ways to oust Starmer as British premier — newspaper

LONDON, January 9. /TASS/. US entrepreneur Elon Musk has privately discussed with his allies how Keir Starmer could be removed as British prime minister before the next general election, the Financial Times reported, citing sources.

According to people briefed on the matter, Musk and his "right-wing allies" are probing how they can "destabilize the UK Labor government." In particular, "Musk has sought information about whether it might be possible to build support for alternative British political movements — notably the right-wing populist Reform UK party — to force a change of prime minister before the next election."

The paper also notes that Musk "has taken a keen interest in British politics over the past six months, and made increasingly strident criticism of Starmer’s government."