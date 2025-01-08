{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Russians to get opportunity to pay with Mir cards in Iran by June 30 — envoy to Moscow

"The third stage, when Iranian citizens will be able to pay with their cards in Russia, is planned in the second half of 2025," Kazem Jalali said

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. The completion of the second stage of integration of Russia’s and Iran’s payment systems, at which holders of Mir cards will be able to use them on Iranian territory to pay for goods and services, is planned by June 30, 2025, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

"According to the schedule, we will shift to the second stage [of integration of national payment systems], at which Russian citizens will be able to pay with their bank cards in Iran, in the first half of 2025. The third stage, when Iranian citizens will be able to pay with their cards in Russia, is planned in the second half of 2025," he was quoted as saying by the IRNA news agency.

According to the diplomat, "2025 will see financial and currency issues in the relations between Tehran and Moscow solved." "The talks between the two countries’ central banks proceed successfully. It is hoped that in 2025 may efforts will be fruitful," he noted.

Tags
Iran
Russian stocks close in the green on Wednesday
The ruble-denominated MOEX Index added 0.87% to 2,840.79 points, while the dollar-denominated RTS Index gained 0.87% to 880.13 points
Read more
Solidarity with Africa now cornerstone of China's diplomacy — MFA
Wang Yi emphasized that Beijing's commitment to developing relations and promoting cooperation with African countries "is not weakening, but only strengthening," regardless of shifts in the international situation
Read more
Russian army captures 18 Ukrainian servicemen west of DPR's Kurakhovo
Russia’s army also destroyed a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, seven pickup trucks, two artillery pieces and an ammunition depot
Read more
Chad’s president indignant at Macron’s comments about Africa — report
Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno was reacting to the French president's remarks on the decision of Chad and several other French-speaking African countries to break off military cooperation with Paris
Read more
Several groups of Ukrainian soldiers ambushed in southern DPR — sniper
According to the Russian serviceman, four troops were captured and the rest retreated
Read more
Georgia evaded Ukrainian scenario, but struggle for peace continues — government
The political council of the ruling Georgian Dream-Democratic Georgia party reminded that as long as the fighting in Ukraine persists, there will always be efforts to establish a "second front" in Georgia
Read more
Russia manages situation in Ukraine, while West in big trouble — US political scientist
According to John Mearsheimer, Russia has become much stronger over the past two to three years because it has managed to become "a truly sovereign country"
Read more
Diplomat calls on top German diplomat to stop speculating about Russian bases in Syria
Commenting on the top German diplomat’s statement that Russia should refuse from having military bases in Syria, Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Kiev ready to conflict settlement talks in late January
Secondly - Europe, then the talk with Russians can take place, Vladimir Zelensky said
Read more
Zelensky uses foul language, blames West for not providing help
In his opinions, Western partners were to attempt to "intimidate" Moscow by sanctions and arms supplies to Kiev even before February 24, 2022
Read more
Lavrov expresses condolences to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi over earthquake in Tibet
Earlier, the US Geological Survey reported that a magnitude 7.1 earthquake had struck the Tibet Autonomous Region on the border with Nepal
Read more
No comments from Kremlin spokesman about Putin’s alleged apology for Lavrov’s remarks
During the press conference, reporters noted that the Israeli Prime Minister’s office told about Putin’s apologies in its statement, published after the phone call between the two leaders, while the Kremlin did not
Read more
Death toll from Tibet earthquake rises to 126
At the same time, 188 others are injured, Xinhua reported
Read more
Russia forcibly expels over 80,000 immigrants in 2024
Over 44,200 foreign citizens and stateless persons were expelled from Russia to 60 countries throughout 2023
Read more
Trump blames Biden for conflict in Ukraine
Trump also said his term will start in a world engulfed in conflict
Read more
Press review: Ukraine eyes missile programs as EU considers new sanctions on Russia
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, December 25th
Read more
Press review: EU preps for gas cuts via Ukraine as China boosts naval and air power
Top stories from the Russian press on Saturday, December 28th
Read more
Ukrainian forces partially pushed back from Kurakhovo power plant in DPR
Combat for the plant’s administrative building is underway.
Read more
Greenland will benefit from joining the US, Trump believes
The US President-elect also confirmed that his son, Donald Trump Jr., will travel to the island "to visit some of the most magnificent areas and sights"
Read more
Newest B-19 armored vehicles with Epokha combat module used during Zapad-2021 drills
The newest B-19 armored vehicles, equipped with the Epokha combat module, feature a 57-mm autocannon, Kornet anti-tank guided missiles, and the new Bulat missile system, designed for the elimination of emplacements and lightly armored vehicles
Read more
Over 15,000 Ukrainian troops engaged in Kurakhovo, says Russian top brass
Control over Kurakhovo hinders supplies to Ukrainian troops
Read more
Gas price in Europe falls below $500, first time since December 27
The total price decline since the beginning of the day reached about 2%
Read more
US announces sanctions against Hungarian cabinet official
Neither statement provides any proof
Read more
Gas reserves in UGS facilities in Europe fall below 70%.
The withdrawal rate since the beginning of the heating season is about 30% higher than the average for the past five years, according to data from GIE
Read more
Trump labels Ukraine crisis as ‘a Biden fiasco,’ sees chance of escalation
Trump said Russia wouldn’t have started its special military operation if a more competent leader than Biden had been at the helm of the US
Read more
Russian forces liberate village of Dachenskoye in DPR
The ministry specified that the adversary has lost up to 535 troops
Read more
US, UK launch airstrikes on Houthi targets in Sanaa — TV
According to Al Mayadeen, the shelling also targeted Houthi facilities in the Amran province in the northwest of the country
Read more
Russia designs Titan rifle for commandos
The rifle is reliable with precise and dense fire
Read more
‘Not a snowball’s chance in hell’ that Canada will become part of US — PM
US President-elect Donald Trump earlier said many Canadians are allegedly in favor of their country becoming the 51st US state
Read more
Trump's statements on Greenland should be assessed after he takes office — MFA
He has not yet taken office, Maria Zakharova noted
Read more
Russian Armed Forces destroy over 8,000 Ukrainian soldiers over week in LPR
Battlegroup West units thwarted 35 counterattacks of the adversary from December 28, 2024 to January 3, 2025, defense expert Andrey Marochko said
Read more
No answer from JD Vance if Trump plans to have phone call with Putin
On December 16, Trump said during the first press conference after his election victory that he plans to stay in contact with Putin in order to settle the conflict in Ukraine
Read more
Russian air force takes down Ukrainian MiG-29 — top brass
According to the Russian Defense Ministry, it was taken down by combat aviation
Read more
North Korea test-fires newest intermediate-range hypersonic ballistic missile on January 6
According to KCNA, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally oversaw the test launch of the country's cutting-edge ballistic missile
Read more
Qatar doesn’t plan to ship gas to Europe via Syria, Turkey — MFA
According to Qatari Foreign Ministry Spokesman Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari, Doha is currently focused on preserving stability in Syria and "meeting the needs of the Syrian people"
Read more
Polish MFA reports shutdown of country's consulate general in St. Petersburg
According to a TASS correspondent in St. Petersburg, Polish and EU flags were removed from the flagpoles on the building
Read more
Trump's special envoy for Ukraine Kellogg postpones visit to Kiev
Keith Kellogg is expected to visit Ukraine after the US president-elect takes office; the date of the visit has not yet been set
Read more
Scientists present Russia's first 50-qubit cold atom quantum computer — MSU
The experiment that allowed testing the supercomputer prototype took place on December 19, the Moscow State University said
Read more
Trump says ‘it was always understood’ that Ukraine can’t join NATO
Trump said Moscow had consistently opposed Ukraine’s potential membership in NATO
Read more
Turkey continued to cooperate with Russia, Iran even in most difficult situations — Fidan
He said this on the air of the CNN Turk television channel, answering a question about Ankara's relations with Moscow and Tehran in light of the situation in Syria
Read more
Trump's statements on Panama Canal, Greenland not productive — expert
As the expert added, all statements by President-elect Trump are perceived by members of his future administration, members of Congress, and those who voted for him as "priorities and promises"
Read more
Putin shows initialed draft agreement with Ukraine to African leaders
"This draft agreement was initialed by the head of the Kiev negotiation team. He put his signature there. Here it is," the Russian president said
Read more
Pentagon unveils NATO plans on granting military assistance to Ukraine until 2027
The Pentagon representative said that eight "capabilities coalitions" have been created within the Ukraine Defense Contact Group
Read more
Termination of Russian gas transit by Kiev contradicts its plan to join EU — Szijjarto
Ukraine, which is a candidate for joining the EU, is obliged to keep energy supply routes, Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade noted
Read more
Trump says he wants to hold talks with Putin within six months
Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on January 5 denied reports that Putin's meetings with Trump and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were in the works
Read more
FACTBOX: Orthodox Christian world celebrates Christmas
On January 7, Christmas is celebrated by the Russian, Georgian, Jerusalemite, Polish and Serbian Orthodox churches, the Athos monasteries in Greece, as well as the Eastern Catholic Church and the Old Believers
Read more
Yemeni Houthis claim strike at US aircraft carrier in Red Sea
According to the movement’s military spokesman Yahya Saree, during the Houthi strike, the US aircraft carrier group was preparing to attack the Houthi-controlled Yemeni territory
Read more
Russia says its Su-34 launched glide bombs at Ukrainian armored vehicles in Kursk Region
Upon receiving confirmation from reconnaissance personnel that the Ukrainian manpower and military vehicles were destroyed, the crew safely returned to the airfield of departure
Read more
US ‘quietly’ supplied weapons to Ukraine before Russia’s operation started, Blinken says
Washington supplied "things like Stingers, Javelins", US Secretary of State said
Read more
President Putin congratulates Russians with Orthodox Christmas holiday
"During the Christmas season we clearly feel with all our heart how important for us are parental, family traditions that are being handed down from generation to generation," Vladimir Putin said
Read more
Russia hopes Armenia won’t follow in Ukraine’s footsteps — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov said Russia is determined to develop relations with Armenia
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Russian forces hit infrastructure of military airfields, weapons depots in 164 districts
Russian air defense systems downed 6 HIMARS projectiles and 50 unmanned aerial vehicles of the Ukrainian Armed Forces over the past 24 hours, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Car bomb blast kills kickboxing champion in Kyrgyzstan
Several versions are being looked into, the main being a terrorist attack, police said
Read more
Belarusian presidential candidate proposes to strengthen work within Union State
According to Alexander Khizhnyak, the friendly policy will strengthen the image of the republic as a peaceful state and a source of sound initiatives
Read more
Moscow ready to provide help to Syria — Russia’s UN envoy
Russia is going to "continue providing multi-faceted assistance to the Syrian people, including through relevant international agencies by supplying humanitarian help, reconstructing social infrastructure facilities destroyed during the conflict, laying the groundwork for the return of Syrian refugees and temporarily displaced persons," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Death toll in Tibet earthquake rises to 95
А 7.1-magnitude earthquake struck in the Tibet Autonomous Region on the border with Nepal
Read more
Serious conflict between Israel, Turkey possible — Russian expert
"It’s important to note that the primary development in this context is the markedly increased role of non-Arab states in the region, particularly two key players," Vitaly Naumkin said
Read more
Russia to expand gas supplies to Central Asia and consider India pipeline — experts
Gas supplies to China via the Power of Siberia pipeline could surpass the design capacity of 38 billion cubic meters in 2025
Read more
Almost ruled out: experts on Nord Stream 2 pipeline’s launch during Trump’s presidency
According to Alexey Belogoryev, Research Director at the Institute for Energy and Finance Foundation, the relaunch of the Nord Stream gas pipeline is much easier to do than it was with its initial putting into operation
Read more
Russia finalizing development of strike systems — Putin
The head of state warned that in case of materialization of US plans Moscow will drop the memorandum on deployment of small and medium range strike assets
Read more
Liege court to consider whether EC President is immune to corruption charges
The court hearing on January 6 will be held upon an address of the EU office of prosecutor
Read more
Russia’s Utair plane lands in Moscow after malfunction of engine stabilizer
Prosecutors are looking into the incident
Read more
Press review: Putin discusses EU gas supplies and Russia open to Ukraine talks with Trump
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 27th
Read more
Chisinau's block of power supplies to Transnistria is mockery — Foreign Ministry
Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that it 'is happening under the model the West is promoting around the world, under the false slogans of freedom and democracy'
Read more
Reuters: Alaska sues US government over restrictions on oil development
The agency notes that the Alaskan authorities were dissatisfied with the decision of the US administration made last December to limit the development of oil and gas leases in the state
Read more
Ukraine loses up to 49,800 servicemen since beginning of hostilities in Kursk direction
Sever fighters in the Kursk region have also defeated formations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Kazachya Loknya, Kubatkin, Lebedevka, Nikolskoye, Sudzha, and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye, the Russian Defense Ministry reported
Read more
Bombs with power of 13 kilos of trotyle found in Russia’s Kabardino-Balkaria
An active accomplice of bandits was detained in the search operation and gave confessing testimony
Read more
Israeli troops kill 50 Palestinians over past day — media
According to Al Jazeera, all the incidents have injured people, but their number has not been specified
Read more
Zelensky decides to run for re-election — report
The information has not been confirmed or denied officially yet
Read more
French politician Jean-Marie Le Pen dies at 96 — AFP
On the day of his death the founder of the National Front party was in a medical facility in Garches
Read more
AZAL air carrier indefinitely suspends flights between Baku, Kazan
This decision was made due to security issues
Read more
Ukrainian losses in Kursk area amount up to 485 troops in 24 hours
Ukrainian attempt to break through in Kursk area thwarted
Read more
Russia’s Su-35S fighter hit stronghold of Ukrainian forces in Kursk region
As the ministry noted, the strike from the Su-34 was carried out using universal planning and correction modules
Read more
Talks on settlement in Gaza Strip continue, but remain difficult — Qatari Foreign Ministry
"As for expectations, we cannot set a specific timeframe. An agreement will be reached when it is reached," spokesperson Majed bin Mohammed al-Ansari said
Read more
Israel threatens Syria’s territorial integrity, violates international law — Russian envoy
"Israel’s actions outrageously violate the international legal decisions, including numerous decisions by the Security Council and the General Assembly," Vasily Nebenzya said
Read more
Armenia not considering removal of Russian military base — Foreign Ministry
Ararat Mirzoyan noted that Armenia requires an EU civil mission to monitor the situation on the border with Azerbaijan until the delimitation process is fully completed
Read more
Turkey establishes state-run Cybersecurity Directorate — decree
The headquarters of the department will be located in Ankara, employing 135 people
Read more
Ukraine must comply with EU deal and continue gas transit from Russia — Szijjarto
The Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade said that he had discussed the current situation on the phone with the Slovak Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Juraj Blanar
Read more
Russia warns Japan of countermeasures over military drills — MFA
The Japanese side "was told that provocative military activity next to the Far Eastern borders of our country, conducted also in cooperation with extra-regional countries - NATO members - is categorically inadmissible"
Read more
Ukraine to fall within 12-18 months without US aid — expert
According to Robert Kagan, an American political analyst, if Ukraine falls, it will be hard to present it otherwise than as a failure of the United States and its president
Read more
Baku and Yerevan to hold another round of border talks in January — Azerbaijani President
It may take place in January
Read more
Switzerland ready to act as mediator in settlement of Ukraine — Swiss President
Earlier, the Swiss Foreign Ministry told TASS that the country's authorities were participating in the preparation of negotiations on establishing a ceasefire in Ukraine
Read more
Range of Russian EMP weapons increased to 10 km — sources
Фn electromagnetic pulse lasts a fraction of a second and reaches the target almost immediately, travelling with the speed of light
Read more
US reports first human death caused by avian influenza
"The patient was over the age of 65 and was reported to have underlying medical conditions," according to the statement
Read more
Washington views Canada’s PM Trudeau as ‘stalwart friend’ of US — official
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre added that the US would "stand with" all people of Canada as they elected a new leader
Read more
Seismologists count 515 aftershocks after earthquake in Tibet
Up to 95% of cases of ongoing seismic activity in the area of the city of Shigatse were tremors with a magnitude of less than 3.0
Read more
West does not rule out Ukrainian defense collapse soon — Russia’s intel agency
The outgoing administration of US President Joe Biden seeks to avoid this scenario, making emphasis on "the deliveries of more sophisticated weapons, including longer-range missiles," the press office said
Read more
Putin attends Orthodox Christmas service at Church of St. George the Victorious in Moscow
As a rule, Putin celebrates Christmas outside Moscow, while on Easter he usually goes to the Cathedral of Christ the Savior
Read more
Trump says Putin wants to hold talks with him on Ukraine
Trump declined to say when the meeting could take place
Read more
Russia’ special operation has every chance to reach Transnistria — French expert
Regis Chamagne added that Ukrainian men were now being chased on the streets and sent to fight 'as cannon fodder'
Read more
Former Armenian defense minister detained in Moscow
Arshak Karapetyan has been put on the international wanted list under a number of articles of the Criminal Code, law enforcement bodies told TASS
Read more
Moldova offered no help to Transnistria in resolving energy crisis, president says
He pointed out that, previously, the authorities of Transnistria have repeatedly asked Moldova to reject economic pressure measures
Read more
Ukraine loses over 290 troops in Kursk Region over past day
Read more
Zyuganov set to unite all opposition forces
Zyuganov sees potential allies in the Just Russia and the LDPR
Read more
Two people die in firefighting at industrial facility in Saratov Region
The state of emergency will be declared in Engels due to extension of the fire area
Read more
Trump's coming to power won’t affect international military aid to Ukraine — Pentagon
The Pentagon spokesman expressed confidence that Western countries' work to strengthen Ukraine's military capabilities "will continue one way or another"
Read more
Canada's opposition leader vows to prevent his country from joining the US
Pierre Poilievre also claimed that in the future he intends to ensure the complete security of Canada's borders
Read more
Trump praises ‘great’ reception for his representatives in Greenland
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said earlier that Greenland is not for sale and it is up to its residents to determine the island’s future
Read more
Kamala Harris' Los Angeles home placed in evacuation zone due to wildfire — media
The vice president is currently in Washington
Read more
Russian diplomat summoned to Moldovan Foreign Ministry after statement on energy crisis
According to the spokeswoman, such statements negatively affect the relations between Chisinau and Moscow
Read more