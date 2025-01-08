Russians to get opportunity to pay with Mir cards in Iran by June 30 — envoy to Moscow

MOSCOW, January 8. /TASS/. The completion of the second stage of integration of Russia’s and Iran’s payment systems, at which holders of Mir cards will be able to use them on Iranian territory to pay for goods and services, is planned by June 30, 2025, Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali said.

"According to the schedule, we will shift to the second stage [of integration of national payment systems], at which Russian citizens will be able to pay with their bank cards in Iran, in the first half of 2025. The third stage, when Iranian citizens will be able to pay with their cards in Russia, is planned in the second half of 2025," he was quoted as saying by the IRNA news agency.

According to the diplomat, "2025 will see financial and currency issues in the relations between Tehran and Moscow solved." "The talks between the two countries’ central banks proceed successfully. It is hoped that in 2025 may efforts will be fruitful," he noted.