Situation in Chad’s capital back to normal — General Staff

HARARE, January 9. /TASS/. The situation in the Chadian capital N'Djamena has returned to normal after the attempted destabilization, there is no reason for concern, the alwihda news outlet reported, citing a General Staff spokesman.

"There is no reason for concern," the news outlet quoted him as saying. "The situation is fully under our control, the attempt to destabilize the situation has been foiled," he said.

Earlier, the tchadinfos news outlet reported shots fired near the presidential palace in the center of N'Djamena. Security officials said unidentified gunmen attacked the palace, but the assault was quickly put down. The Al Arabiya TV channel quoted sources as saying that the Chadian armed forces repelled an attack by the Boko Haram terrorist group on the presidential palace.

Tanks and police units have been deployed to the palace. Residents of the capital are also heading there for a rally in support of Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno.

According to the AFP news agency, the shooting also took place inside the presidential palace, but this information has not been confirmed by other sources.