Biden cancels Italy trip over California fires — White House

WASHINGTON, January 9. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden has decided to cancel his trip to Italy because of the fires in California that have killed at least five people, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a written statement.

"After returning this evening from Los Angeles, where earlier today he had met with police, fire and emergency personnel fighting the historic fires raging in the area and approved a Major Disaster declaration for California, President Biden made the decision to cancel his upcoming trip to Italy to remain focused on directing the full federal response in the days ahead," the document said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden announced the introduction of a large-scale disaster regime in California. According to the White House press office, this decision opens access to federal funds for victims in Los Angeles County. According to the document, such assistance may include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners cope with the effects of the disaster.

The total area of the fires has reached almost 11,000 hectares and continues to grow, according to the California fire department. The fire has destroyed more than 1,000 buildings and led to the death of at least five people. Over 175,000 electricity customers in Los Angeles County remain without power. According to forecasts of the AccuWeather consulting company, the damage and economic losses from the fires will range from $52 billion to $57 billion.

Local authorities have requested assistance from firefighters from neighboring counties and emergency services from the states of Washington, Oregon and Nevada. However, none of the three fires have been located. As a result, according to CNN, the number of fires has increased to six. There is still low humidity in the area of the fires, accompanied by strong wind gusts.

Earlier, the White House said that Biden will visit Rome on January 9-12, where he will meet with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, as well as with the Pope.