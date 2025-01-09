Energy crisis in Transnistria linked to decisions made by Kiev and Chisinau — Kremlin

MOSCOW, January 9. /TASS/. The current energy crisis in Transnistria is connected to decisions made by Kiev and Chisinau, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"For many years, Russia supplied natural gas, thanks to which, in fact, Transnistria survived. Now, due to the decisions made by Ukraine and the Moldovan authorities, Transnistria has lost this opportunity," the Kremlin representative noted.

"The situation is a real crisis," Peskov stressed.

The republic of Transnistria is experiencing an energy crisis due to rising gas and electricity prices, which provoked protests.

Earlier this month, gas supplies to Moldova were halted after the suspension of Russian gas transit through Ukraine and Chisinau's refusal to settle the problem of fuel debt, which Moscow estimates at $709 mln. Unlike Moldova, Transnistria does not have alternative gas sources.

In order to save resources, central heating and hot water supply to residential buildings were turned off, industrial enterprises suspended operations, and rolling blackouts began. The Moldovan State District Power Plant on the left bank of the Dniester was converted to coal, the reserves of which will last until the end of January or mid-February.

The opposition demands that the country's leadership discuss the crisis with the leadership of Russia and Gazprom, as well as dismiss the government and hold early parliamentary elections. However, earlier, Moldovan President Maia Sandu took a course to sever relations with Moscow and the CIS and relies on the support of the West.