Change in Pentagon leadership may affect Ukraine Defense Contact Group’s activities

WASHINGTON, January 9. /TASS/. The future of the group of Western countries coordinating weapons supplies to Ukraine looks uncertain as current US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is set to step down later this month, Politico writes.

The media outlet points out that Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin is in Germany for a final meeting with allies on Ukraine aid. "The next time the group gathers, things will look very different — if it meets at all," Politico notes.

"When Austin departs the Pentagon this month, the group will lose its biggest cheerleader and founder, and no other countries have offered to take the lead. It’s an especially tumultuous time as the incoming Trump administration shows skepticism toward Ukraine aid and new far-right European governments are expressing less interest in sending more weapons to Kiev," Politico points out.

According to the media outlet, "the dissolution of the group could be a blow to Ukraine, which is losing ground to Russia and is struggling to recruit and train new troops." However, "NATO officials argue the group can still function without him [Austin], albeit in a slightly different form." In particular, "the UK, which hosted the first allied meetings, and Germany, which has been a major supplier to Ukraine, lead the list of potential leaders."

Still, NATO sources say that "European officials want to first see where the new Pentagon chief stands on the group before making any moves."

The 25th meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group on coordinating weapons supplies to Kiev will take place at Ramstein Air Base in Germany on January 9. A senior Pentagon official said earlier that Western countries had committed more than $126 bln in security assistance to Kiev since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.