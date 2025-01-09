Mozambique’s opposition leader proclaims himself president — media

HARARE, January 9. /TASS/. Mozambique's opposition leader Venancio Mondlane has proclaimed himself the country’s president, the Verdade media outlet reports.

Mondlane, who lost the October 9 presidential election, has returned to the country’s capital of Maputo after a self-imposed exile, citing threats to his life. Upon arriving at the Maputo airport and meeting with his supporters, Mondlane picked up a Bible and took the presidential oath. After that, he expressed readiness to engage in dialogue with the authorities, while also urging his supporters to continue protesting against the outcome of the election.

Daniel Chapo, Mozambique’s legally elected president and secretary general of the Frelimo ruling party recently called on the country’s people to ensure national unity and reconciliation for the sake of peace and progress.

On December 23, Mozambique’s Constitutional Council confirmed the victory of the ruling Frelimo party and its presidential candidate Chapo in the October 9 parliamentary and presidential elections. Opposition leader Mondlane, who lost the vote, refused to recognize its results and called for protests, which, according to opposition sources, have seen over 270 people die. The Mozambican authorities have announced that Chapo’s inauguration will take place on January 15.