Boko Haram terrorists attack presidential palace in Chad — TV channel

HARARE, January 9. /TASS/. Chad's armed forces have repelled a Boko Haram attack on the presidential palace in the Chadian capital N'Djamena. The country's President Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno was in the palace at the time of the attack, Al Arabiya reported, citing sources.

The situation in the capital is under the control of government forces, the TV channel said.

Al Arabiya also reported that some people died and others were injured as a result of gunfire near the palace. The TV channel did not give a number.