Europe’s anxiety deepens over Trump's plans for future presidency — newspaper

MADRID, January 9. /TASS/. The latest statements by US President-elect Donald Trump have increased the European allies’ concern about the future direction of the US policy in the next four years, the Spanish newspaper El Pais said.

Washington's partners are also alarmed about the possible deterioration of Euro-Atlantic relations in the future, the newspaper stressed. Even if Trump's statements, in particular about Greenland, are mere tactics to start negotiations from a position of strength, they gain a greater weight ahead of the US president-elect’s inauguration to be held on January 20, El Pais noted.

The European allies of the United States from both the EU and NATO are awaiting Trump's return to the White House with great uncertainty. "Trump's position is of great concern," the newspaper quoted a senior European source as saying.

On January 7, Trump said at a press conference in Florida that he could not rule out using economic or military pressure to gain control over the Panama Canal and Greenland. In late 2024, the US president-elect stated that Washington sees the ownership and control of Greenland as an absolute necessity. In response, the island’s Prime Minister Mute Egede stressed that Greenland "will never be for sale."