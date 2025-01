NAIROBI, January 9. /TASS/. The attack by Boko Haram terrorists on the presidential palace was an attempt to destabilize the country, Chadian Foreign Minister Abderaman Koulamallah said.

"The destabilization attempt has been foiled," he said in an address to the nation.

Alwihda Info reported that video footage taken by soldiers of the presidential guard shortly after the clashes with the terrorists showed numerous bodies of the attackers neutralized on the grounds of the presidential palace.